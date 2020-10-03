TokenPay 24-Hour Volume Hits $598,119.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $841,139.48 and approximately $598,119.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00048077 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,552.98 or 0.99990277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001648 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000715 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00152788 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000094 BTC.

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,568,974 coins and its circulating supply is 21,568,962 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

