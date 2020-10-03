TokenPay Price Reaches $0.0373 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $803,979.18 and approximately $586,165.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,557.68 or 1.00023250 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001635 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000712 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00152754 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,567,462 coins and its circulating supply is 21,567,449 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

