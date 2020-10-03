TokenPay Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $841,139.48 and approximately $598,119.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00048077 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,552.98 or 0.99990277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001648 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000715 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00152788 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000094 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,568,974 coins and its circulating supply is 21,568,962 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

