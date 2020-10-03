TouchCon Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,403.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. TouchCon has a market cap of $324,882.29 and approximately $4,403.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00081857 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001047 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000392 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021291 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008346 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About TouchCon

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org.

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

