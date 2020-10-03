TRAXIA (TM2) Market Cap Hits $46,483.53

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 71.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $46,483.53 and approximately $6.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00263528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00088135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.01521243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00171420 BTC.

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 578,320,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia.

TRAXIA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

