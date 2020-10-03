Trident Group (TRDT) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00267489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.88 or 0.01522882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00170094 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

