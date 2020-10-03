Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.50

News coverage about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) has trended neutral on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a news impact score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVE:TM traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 152,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,136. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 million and a P/E ratio of -9.86. Trigon Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.54.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

