TrueFlip (TFL) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $1,468.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002533 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.85 or 0.05318302 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

