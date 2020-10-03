TrustSwap One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.85 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $35.24 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00263173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.01525697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00169865 BTC.

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,999,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,124,582 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

TrustSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

