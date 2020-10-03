TrustSwap Reaches Market Cap of $34.88 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $34.88 million and $2.19 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00262838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.01520442 BTC.

ZOM (ZOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00518793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,999,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,124,582 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

