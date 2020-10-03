TurtleNetwork (TN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $901,811.21

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $901,811.21 and approximately $3,299.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00580528 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.01575867 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001724 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000588 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022415 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

