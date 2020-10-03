Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.09% of Unitil worth $40,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Unitil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Unitil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Unitil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTL. Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Unitil stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The company has a market cap of $591.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

