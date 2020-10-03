Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 33,112 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,743,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.03% of Omeros worth $40,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Omeros by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Omeros by 182.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $569.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

