Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 23,293 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.81% of National Research worth $41,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Research by 152.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 94.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 1,414.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 55,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Research by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

In other news, Director John N. Nunnelly sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $356,152.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Steven D. Jackson sold 5,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $292,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,955 shares of company stock worth $945,140 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $51.31 on Friday. National Research Co. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $71.35. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 100.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 million for the quarter.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

