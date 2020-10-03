Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 71,177 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,928,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.49% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $40,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

