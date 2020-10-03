Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.14% of Universal Electronics worth $40,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 206.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 9.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

UEIC opened at $37.52 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $522.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $153.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.64 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. Research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

