Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.14% of Universal Electronics worth $40,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 197,244 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Universal Electronics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after buying an additional 48,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Universal Electronics by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 45,913 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $37.52 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.29. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

