Vanguard Group Inc. Has $41.91 Million Stock Position in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.73% of Athenex worth $41,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,139,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,230,339.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,030,941 shares of company stock worth $22,394,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

ATNX stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. Athenex Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. Research analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

