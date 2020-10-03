Vanguard Group Inc. Has $41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $40,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $156.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.95.

