Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.50% of Myers Industries worth $39,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Myers Industries by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 80,518 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 933.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 910,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 822,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 26,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 61.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 171,732 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYE opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

