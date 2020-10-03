Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,810 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.01% of Chase worth $38,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Chase by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Chase in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Chase in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chase by 107.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chase by 46.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chase alerts:

In other news, CFO Christian John Talma sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,428 shares in the company, valued at $590,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total value of $122,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,816.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,598 shares of company stock worth $464,236 over the last three months.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $96.47 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.87 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Chase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

About Chase

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.