Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 33,112 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.03% of Omeros worth $40,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Omeros by 90.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 182.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMER shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

