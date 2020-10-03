Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 3,535 Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.72% of SurModics worth $39,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SurModics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SurModics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SurModics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SurModics by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SurModics by 547.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 16,282 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SurModics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $543.97 million, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. SurModics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SurModics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.