Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 727,354 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 506.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 727,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.57% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $40,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,550,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,747,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,561,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $7,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.40% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

