Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 111,405 Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,391,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.03% of Century Aluminum worth $38,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 47.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 408.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Century Aluminum by 12.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. Century Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $638.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 11,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $116,838.43. Insiders have sold 124,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,596 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

