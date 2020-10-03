Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 147,926 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,984,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of Gates Industrial worth $40,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 37,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

GTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NYSE GTES opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.99. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.66 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

