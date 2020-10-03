Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 28,530 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.32% of TriCo Bancshares worth $39,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 127,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 32,878 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.4% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 28,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 128,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $25.11 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $747.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

