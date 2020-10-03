Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 28,530 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.32% of TriCo Bancshares worth $39,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $747.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.68. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

