Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 54,242 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,538,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.78% of HomeStreet worth $37,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 511,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,364,000 after buying an additional 34,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,515.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,258 shares of company stock valued at $770,681. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $668.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

