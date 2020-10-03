Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 72,368 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 72,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.53% of Koppers worth $41,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 72.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 16.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Koppers by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the second quarter worth $196,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $61,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KOP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

