Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 88,143 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,782,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.91% of Consolidated Communications worth $39,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 906,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 61,006 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $425.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.36. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $8.81.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

