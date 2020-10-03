Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,391,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.03% of Century Aluminum worth $38,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 249.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,642,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 1,172,045 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $11,408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 51,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 37,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $378,092.12. Also, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,596. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $7.13 on Friday. Century Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $638.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $285.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENX. ValuEngine lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

