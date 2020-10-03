Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,089,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.73% of Kadmon worth $41,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 7.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,711,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter worth about $52,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 134.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 266,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDMN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Sunday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE KDMN opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $674.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

