Veles 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $103,501.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Veles has a total market capitalization of $79,403.87 and $103,501.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veles has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,565.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.69 or 0.03290741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.66 or 0.02079032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00433163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00979686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00580383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00048739 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010434 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,378,057 coins and its circulating supply is 1,268,126 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

