Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) and Lincoln National (NASDAQ:LNC) Head to Head Analysis

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) and Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and Lincoln National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -18.59% -11.26% -3.46% Lincoln National 1.21% 8.21% 0.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vericity and Lincoln National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $135.30 million 1.14 -$19.32 million N/A N/A Lincoln National $17.26 billion 0.37 $886.00 million $8.70 3.75

Lincoln National has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vericity and Lincoln National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln National 0 7 2 0 2.22

Lincoln National has a consensus target price of $40.22, indicating a potential upside of 23.23%. Given Lincoln National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lincoln National is more favorable than Vericity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Vericity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Lincoln National shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vericity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Lincoln National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lincoln National beats Vericity on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. It is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage Web presence. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities. The Retirement Plan Services segment provides employers with retirement plan products and services primarily in the defined contribution retirement plan marketplace. This segment offers individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; and a range of plan services, including plan recordkeeping, compliance testing, participant education, and trust and custodial services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; and indexed universal life insurance products; and a critical illness rider. The Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products comprising short and long-term disability, statutory disability and paid family medical leave administration and absence management services, term life, dental, vision and accident, and critical illness benefits and services to the employer marketplace through various forms of employee-paid and employer-paid plans. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

