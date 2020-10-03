Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of TSE:VET traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.93. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $500.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.84) by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$193.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

