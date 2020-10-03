Vivid Coin (VIVID) Market Cap Hits $8,936.14

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 170.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded up 164.4% against the dollar. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $8,936.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00263528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00088135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.01521243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00171420 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app.

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

