YFValue Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, YFValue has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a market capitalization of $21.91 million and $13.81 million worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue token can now be purchased for $6.69 or 0.00063348 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00263173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.01525697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00169865 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,119,171 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,276,569 tokens. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance.

Buying and Selling YFValue

YFValue can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

