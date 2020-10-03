YFValue (YFV) Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. YFValue has a total market cap of $22.27 million and $16.45 million worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue token can now be purchased for approximately $6.80 or 0.00064380 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YFValue

YFValue’s total supply is 4,119,171 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,276,569 tokens. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance.

YFValue Token Trading

YFValue can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

