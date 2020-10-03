Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) to report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.47). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $529,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,163,990.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 385,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,553 shares of company stock worth $2,606,490. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,972,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,427,000 after buying an additional 2,429,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,839,000 after buying an additional 1,781,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10,406.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,750,000 after buying an additional 1,058,279 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,256,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,578,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after buying an additional 690,779 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 448,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,423. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

