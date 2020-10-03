Zacks: Brokerages Expect Humanigen, Inc. (NYSE:HGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. (NYSE:HGEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. Humanigen posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 460%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.76 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Humanigen.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:HGEN opened at $9.85 on Friday.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

