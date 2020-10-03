Zel (ZEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.22 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $3.05 million and $1.22 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00592275 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00080001 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00050372 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 114,449,625 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

