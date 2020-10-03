Zel (ZEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Zel has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $3.03 million and $1.11 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00580383 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00079062 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00050364 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 114,476,400 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for Zel is zel.cash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

