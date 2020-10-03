Zero One Day Trading Volume Hits $95,011.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Zero has a total market capitalization of $663,240.89 and approximately $95,011.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00582475 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00081809 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000790 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

