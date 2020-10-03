Zero (ZER) Price Tops $0.0816 on Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Zero has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $679,438.05 and $238,737.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00592407 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00080558 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00050349 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000802 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

