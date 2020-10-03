ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $474.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $474.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00044098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.59 or 0.05472086 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009476 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Token Profile

ZUC is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

