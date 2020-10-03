Zilliqa Trading 15.8% Higher This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $195.25 million and $49.90 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Ethfinex, Coinone and WazirX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00262751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.01522272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00171468 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,767,882,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,476,415,421 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx, FCoin, DEx.top, Huobi, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Zebpay, UEX, WazirX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, IDEX, DragonEX, Coinhub, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, AirSwap, GOPAX, Tokenomy, OOOBTC, Radar Relay, Koinex, BiteBTC, Hotbit, BitForex, DDEX, Upbit, Coinone, Korbit, HitBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

