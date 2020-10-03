Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0186 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Bitbns, BiteBTC and OKEx. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $195.40 million and $42.97 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00262766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.01523294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00169607 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,769,161,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,477,693,932 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, UEX, Binance, Tokenomy, Huobi, Zebpay, Upbit, DDEX, BitMart, Bithumb, Bitbns, Coinone, GOPAX, Hotbit, DragonEX, DEx.top, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Korbit, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Coinhub, Koinex, OOOBTC, BitForex, OKEx, Kucoin, OTCBTC, WazirX, AirSwap and IDEX.

