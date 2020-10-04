-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.01). HEXO posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HEXO.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.30 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.39.

HEXO stock remained flat at $$0.65 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,780. HEXO has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 40.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,714,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 6,013,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 143.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,460,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 366.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 639,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 16.7% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 708,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 101,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in HEXO in the second quarter worth about $115,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

