0xcert (ZXC) Price Down 6.5% This Week

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 49.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $70,104.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $556.34 or 0.05245178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

